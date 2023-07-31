ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Jul 31, 2023 / 06:36 AM EDT
Updated: Jul 31, 2023 / 06:36 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Paul Miller.
Miller, of Newville, served in the U.S. Navy from June 1957 to June 1960.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
