We Salute You: Paul W. Latchford

Posted: May 26, 2019 10:09 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 12:16 PM EDT

HARRISBURG,Pa. (WHTM) - Today we honor Captain Paul W. Latchford.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1963, the National Guard 28th division from 1963-1974, and the U.S. Army Reserve from 1974-1984. 

He was stationed in Morocco, Washington, D.C. and Fort Benning. 

We salute you and thank you for your service. 

