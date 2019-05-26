We Salute You: Paul W. Latchford
HARRISBURG,Pa. (WHTM) - Today we honor Captain Paul W. Latchford.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1963, the National Guard 28th division from 1963-1974, and the U.S. Army Reserve from 1974-1984.
He was stationed in Morocco, Washington, D.C. and Fort Benning.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
