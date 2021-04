HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Perry G. Wray of Lewistown.

He served during World War Two from November 1942 through November 1945 with the U.S. Army’s 461st Anti-Aircraft Battalion.

His unit landed in Normandy June 9, 1944, France and Belgium and Central Europe.

Perry passed away on December 23, 1987. Today would have been his 99 birthday.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.