We Salute You: PFC Alvin Giffe Herr

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Private First Class Alvin Giffe Herr.
He served in the U.S. Army from December 15, 1943 to March 16, 1946.
He fought in World War Two and served as an Airplane Mechanic in England.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
