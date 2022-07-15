(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 honors PFC Walter Calvin Hill.
Hill served in the Army Air Corps in October 1943. Hill was also a supply clerk in Washington, Missouri, Colorado, and California.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
