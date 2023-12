(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Phillip (Andy) Mickely.

Mickely served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972, during the Vietnam War.

He was stationed in South Korea and then with the 1st Infantry Division, at Fort Riley Kansas, and in Germany. In 1991, he served with Department of Defense in Saudi Arabia during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

We salute you and we thank you for your service.