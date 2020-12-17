We Salute You: Private First Class Kenneth Geedey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Private First Class Kenneth Geedey.

He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from January 1953, to November 1954.

We salute you,  and thank you for your service.

