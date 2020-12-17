We Salute You: Private First Class Kenneth Geedey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Private First Class Kenneth Geedey.
He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from January 1953, to November 1954.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
TOP STORIES
- Philanthropist donates $10 million to Harrisburg Goodwill just in time for the holidays
- Newsfeed Now: FDA advisers review Moderna’s emergency use request, Marine saves child from burning car
- Lawmakers demanding Wolf Administration meet promises as nursing homes suffer from high mortality rate
- HACC won’t be in person until Fall 2021 semester, some exceptions apply
- If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?