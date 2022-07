(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors Randy Musselwhite.

Musselwhite served in United States Navy from 1984 to 1995 on the USS Iowa as a communications electrician, a nuclear quality control inspector, and a leading petty officer in the electric division.

We salute you and thank you for your service.