(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 honors Raymond and Joyce Willison.

Husband and wife both served in the United States Air Force for 24 years. Ray served in Vietnam and Joyce was a witness to Desert Storm.

Both served as drill instructors and First Sergeants.

The couple now lives in Biglerville.

We salute you both and thank you for your service.