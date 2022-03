(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors Raymond Kress.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Kress served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965 as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was deployed to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base.

We salute you and thank you for your service.