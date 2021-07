(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 honors Reuben L. Garnett, Jr.

Garnett was a member of the 101st Airborne Division, and was killed in Vietnam in 1966.

In 2017, Steelton Highspire created “Operation Graduation” to help get his high school diploma. And in 2019, Representative Patty Kim dedicated a Memorial Bridge to honor him.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.