by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Oct 6, 2023 / 06:40 AM EDT
Updated: Oct 6, 2023 / 06:40 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Richard Bistline.
Bistline served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He passed away in 2010.
We remember him, we salute him, and we thank him for his service.
