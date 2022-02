(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Richard Clyde Bordner.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Bordner is from Lebanon County and served in the Navy during the Korean War. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Bordner is 88 years old.

We salute you and thank you for your service.