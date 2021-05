HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Richard Krone and William Schwalm.

Krone is from New Bloomfield and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962-1966.

Schwalm is from Myerstown and served as an U.S. Army Sergeant during World War II in the Philippines. On March 26, he would’ve turned 100 years old.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.