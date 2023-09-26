ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Sep 26, 2023 / 07:59 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 26, 2023 / 07:59 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Tuesday abc27 salutes Richard L. Machamer.
Machamer served from 1944 to 1946. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge under General George Patton.
He passed away in 2012.
We honor him, we salute him and we thank him for his service.
