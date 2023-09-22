ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Sep 22, 2023 / 07:25 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 22, 2023 / 07:25 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Friday abc27 salutes Richard M. Clelan.
Clelan served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during WWII. After the war he was with the Post Office at Middletown Air Depot.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
