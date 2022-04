(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Robbie J. Murphy.

Murphy was from Mifflintown and served in the U.S. Navy from 1985 to 1989. He also was a state trooper for 20 years and retired in 1980.

Murphy passed away in April of 2015.

We salute you and remember you for your service.