We Salute You: Robert Anthony Caruso

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Robert Anthony Caruso.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
After being honorably discharged, he went on to serve as a state trooper from 1952 to 1987.
We salute him, and thank him for his service.
