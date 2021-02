HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Robert E. Fraker from Newville.

He served in 1943 during World War II in the 94th Infantry Division in England, France, and Germany.

Sadly, he passed away on December 28, 2007 at the age of 88.

He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and World War II Victory Medal.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.