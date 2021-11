(WHTM) — On Sunday, abc27 honors Robert Hanzlik.

Hanzlik served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. Also, he was on the U.S.S. Phoenix. Hanzlik now lives in Biglerville.

We salute you and thank you for your service.