(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors Robert (Jake) Rodenhaber.

Rodenhaber graduated from Cumberland Valley in 2006. He went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 2006 to 2012. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

We salute you and thank you for your service.