We Salute You: Robert Koch

We Salute You

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Robert Koch.

He was a Sergeant in Vietnam and served with the 34th Engineer Battalion from 1970 to 1971.

He is a 1967 graduate of Palmyra High School.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.

