We Salute You: Robert Koch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Robert Koch.
He was a Sergeant in Vietnam and served with the 34th Engineer Battalion from 1970 to 1971.
He is a 1967 graduate of Palmyra High School.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
