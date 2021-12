(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Robert P. Wentzel.

Wentzel was a 1979 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. He retired as a Major.

After, he was interviewed for Motor Trend Magazine as tank commander when his tank first went into service at Fort Knox.

Wentzel was the former director of Dauphin County Emergency Management Agency.

We honor and thank you for your service.