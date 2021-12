(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors Robert “Pete” Bryson.

Originally from Halifax, Bryson served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1973. He also served in Pa. Army National Guard for 16 years out of Ft. Indiantown Gap.

Bryson passed away in 2020.

We salute and thank Bryson for his service.