(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 salutes Robert Tenta.

Tenta served in the Navy from 1957 to 1959 aboard USS Wasp. He was a longtime employee of Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot.

He lived in Shippensburg and Newville and passed away this year. Tenta would have been 83 years old on Saturday.

We salute you, we remember you and we thank you for your service.