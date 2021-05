Today we honor Robert Vanaken.

He served in the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne from 1970 to 1971. He also served in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 as the Acting Command sergeant major at Camp Speicher. In total he served for 38 years in the U.S. Army and Pennsylvania National Guard.

Today, May 2, is also his 70th birthday! Happy Birthday.

We Salute You and we thank you for your service.