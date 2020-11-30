We Salute You: Robert W. Ocker, Sr.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Robert W. Ocker, Sr. of Shippensburg.

He was a Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years from 1954 to 1984.

He is a Past All-State Commander for the Shippensburg VFW Post 61-68.

We Salute You, and thank you for your service.

