We Salute You: Robert W. Ocker, Sr.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Robert W. Ocker, Sr. of Shippensburg.
He was a Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years from 1954 to 1984.
He is a Past All-State Commander for the Shippensburg VFW Post 61-68.
We Salute You, and thank you for your service.
