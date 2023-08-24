ABC27
Please enter a search term.
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00 AM EDT
Updated: Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Thursday abc27 salutes Roland Sunny Hurley.
Hurley, of Newville, served in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1946. He passed away in 2015.
We remember him, we salute him and we thank him for his service.
You’ve seen it on TikTok — now try it for yourself in your own home. Learn more about why the Ninja Creami ice cream maker is making waves in home kitchens.
You can enjoy a bevy of programs ranging from reality shows and documentaries to comedies and thrillers on Netflix in September.
Based on our research, we’ve found several iLIFE robot vacuums that compare favorably to Roombas.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now