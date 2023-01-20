ABC27
by: Avery Van Etten
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 09:24 AM EST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 09:24 AM EST
(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero, Ronald J. Kruger of Camp Hill, was a senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy.
He turned 90 last week.
We salute him and thank him for his service.
