ABC27

by: James Wesser
Posted: Apr 27, 2023 / 06:58 AM EDT
Updated: Apr 27, 2023 / 06:58 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Ronald J. Shields.
Shields of Shippensburg was a sergeant in the US Army from 1964-1967. He served in Germany as well as Turkey.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
