by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Mar 16, 2023 / 08:01 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 16, 2023 / 08:01 AM EDT
(WHTM) — Thursday’s military hero is Ronald J. Shields of Shippensburg.
Shields was a Sergeant in the U.S. army from 1964 to 1967, serving in Germany and Turkey.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
