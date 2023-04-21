ABC27
Please enter a search term.
by: James Wesser
Posted: Apr 21, 2023 / 07:00 AM EDT
Updated: Apr 21, 2023 / 07:01 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Royal Pritchard.
Pritchard served with the US Army in Germany from 1953 to 1955.
He turned 90 on April 21!
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
Inflatable fishing tubes let you drift in the water with all your gear at hand.
Want to know how you can best celebrate Earth Day? Incorporate some of these eco-friendly yard care products into your life.
Heat therapy can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own barrel sauna if you have the outdoor space and skill to assemble it yourself.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now