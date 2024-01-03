ABC27
Posted: Jan 3, 2024 / 08:10 AM EST
Updated: Jan 3, 2024 / 08:10 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Wednesday abc27 salutes Russel I. Snyder.
Snyder, of Duncannon, served in the U.S. Coast Guard from September 1986 to September 1990.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
