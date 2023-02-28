ABC27
Please enter a search term.
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Feb 28, 2023 / 08:17 AM EST
Updated: Feb 28, 2023 / 08:17 AM EST
(WHTM) — Tuesday’s military hero is Sam Noto of Swatara Township.
Noto served in Korea as a U.S. Army Anti-Aircraft Gunner during the Korean War.
He celebrated his 92nd birthday on Jan. 26.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
Sweater season extends beyond winter, but high-fashion brands can be costly. Here are 15 stylish sweaters for a fraction of the cost.
Draft stoppers block those gaps at the bottom of the door or window with filled tubing.
Electric snow blowers are a great option for homeowners and small businesses to clear snow without the need for gasoline, oil and regular maintenance.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now