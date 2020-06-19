We Salute You: Samuel Marlin Wagner

Samuel Marlin Wagner of Lancaster enlisted in the Army in September 1942 and was in the quartermaster corps.

In June 1943 he was sent to Princeton University to participate in the army specialized training program. After two semesters, the war escalated and he was sent to Germany during the Battle of the Bulge.

While Sam was at Princeton he had the opportunity to meet Albert Einstein. He was not teaching at the time but lived on campus.

Today is his 99th birthday.

We salute you and thank you for your service.