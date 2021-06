(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 honors Samuel R. Keim, Jr.

Keim was in the U.S. Army, serving from 1971 until 1973. Keim then went to work for Dauphin Middle Paxton Fire, and rose up the ranks to become chief, then chief emeritus in recognition of 43 years of service.

Keim then moved to Susquehanna Township and continued serving with the rescue fire company there. He died in June 2020.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.