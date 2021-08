(WHTM) — Tuesday morning, we salute Sean Lefever. From 2011 to 2015, Corporal Lefever served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Before ending his time in the service, he also served two tours overseas, one on the 24th Marine expeditionary unit of U.S.S. New York. Lefever’s second time overseas was in Afghanistan during the global war on terror.

We salute you and thank you for your service.