We Salute You: Sergeant Gordon Porter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor the first of three Porter brothers who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Sergeant Gordon Porter served from 1975 to 1979, as an electronics technician.

He received the Recruit Rifle Marksmanship Award and was a two-time expert rifleman.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.

