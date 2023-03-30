ABC27
Please enter a search term.
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Mar 30, 2023 / 07:52 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 30, 2023 / 07:52 AM EDT
(WHTM) — Thursday’s military hero is Sgt. Harrison J. Schlusser.
Schlusser served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a POW in North Korea.
He passed away in 2012.
We remember him, we salute him, and we thank him for his service.
Some cancers can be caused by environmental and lifestyle factors, meaning there are steps you can take to lower your risk.
If you are a big fan of loud sounds, finding a sound bar that can deliver premium audio is an important step.
With a Barbie camper, your little one can send Barbie and friends off on an adventure from the comfort of your own home.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now