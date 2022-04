(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors Sgt. Loghan Michelle Kitzmiller.

The Marysville-native is currently serving in the Army National Guard as a Field Artillery Operator and is currently deployed in Africa. She has served since 2015.

We salute you and thank you for your service.