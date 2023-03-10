ABC27
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Mar 10, 2023 / 08:07 AM EST
Updated: Mar 10, 2023 / 08:07 AM EST
(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero is Sgt. Richard Henri LaMarre of Grantville.
LaMarre served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956 and four years in reserves.
He was a mechanic on B-29 Bombers.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
