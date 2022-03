(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors Sgt. Terry Shockey.

Sgt. Shockey served in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 to 1966. During his time in the Marine Corps, he served in Vietnam for 11 months.

We salute you and thank you for your service.