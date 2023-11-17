ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Nov 17, 2023 / 07:48 AM EST
Updated: Nov 17, 2023 / 07:48 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Sergeant Tyrese Thomas Green.
Green, of Harrisburg, reenlisted for four more years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is stationed in Bahrain.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
