by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Mar 22, 2023 / 07:56 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 22, 2023 / 07:56 AM EDT
(WHTM) — Wednesday’s military hero is Sonny Brown of Juniata County.
Brown served in the National Guard from 1964 to 1970.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
