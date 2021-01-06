CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor specialist Russel Cook of Cumberland County.
He served a year in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He received the Expert Marksman Medal.
He started working for the federal government in 1978 and retired in 2018 after 41 years.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
TOP STORIES
- We Salute You: SP4 Russel Cook
- As COVID-19 vaccinations gain momentum, Dr. Fauci saying we could have some degree of normality “by the fall”
- Numbers drawn in $447 million Mega Millions jackpot
- Pennsylvania Republican representatives calling electoral vote “inaccurate total vote count”
- Breezy at times today, pleasant weather continues tomorrow