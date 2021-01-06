We Salute You: SP4 Russel Cook

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor specialist Russel Cook of Cumberland County.

He served a year in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He received the Expert Marksman Medal.

He started working for the federal government in 1978 and retired in 2018 after 41 years.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.

