We Salute You: SPC Barbara Messinger

We Salute You

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Specialist Barbara Messinger.

She served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1976 as a personnel clerk.

She will celebrate her birthday Tuesday, February 17.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.

