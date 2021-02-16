We Salute You: SPC Barbara Messinger

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Specialist Barbara Messinger.
She served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1976 as a personnel clerk.
She will celebrate her birthday Tuesday, February 17.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
