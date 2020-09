Today we honor Staff Sergeant John “Patch” Pavalko of Carlisle.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1941 to 1945 during World War Two.

He was involved in the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, as well as many other battles in France and Germany.

He received a Silver Star, Purple Heart, and Good Conduct Medal, along with five other medals and four Bronze Stars.

We Salute You, and thank you for your service.