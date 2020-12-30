We Salute You: SSgt Robert L. Simpkins Jr.

We Salute You

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, we honor staff sergeant Robert L. Simpkins Jr.

He served in the Korean War from 1948 to 1952.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss