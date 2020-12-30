We Salute You: SSgt Robert L. Simpkins Jr.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, we honor staff sergeant Robert L. Simpkins Jr.
He served in the Korean War from 1948 to 1952.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
