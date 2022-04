(WHTM) — On Wednesday, we honor Staff Sergeant John Gaissert.

Gaissert served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers from 1948 to1953. He spent 30 months overseas in Korea and Okinawa.

Gaissert passed away in January 2017 at age 84.

We salute you and thank you for your service.