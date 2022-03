(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 salutes Stephen Drahovsky.

Drahovsky served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958 and Saturday marks his 59th anniversary with his wife. Congrats!

We salute you and we thank you for your service.